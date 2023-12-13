FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said they are investigating after a dog was stabbed to death on December 3.

Police said that at about 9:30 a.m., they responded to a small trail between Rt. 29 and South Barros Court in Centreville.

Officers said a person found a dead dog near a wooded trail behind the townhomes. The dog was a young female, gray and white, pit bull mix. FCPD determined the dog was stabbed multiple times.

FCPD thinks the dog was left in the area for less than 24 hours before someone discovered her.

They are asking people who live near O’Day Drive and Barros Drive to look at security cameras to see if they can see anyone who may have driven by the area on Rt 29 and seen something suspicious.

People with information are encouraged to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131 and request to speak to an on-duty Animal Protection Police Officer.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS or by downloading the ‘P3 Tips’ App.