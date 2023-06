FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County police department five people were attacked by dogs in Fairfax County Saturday evening.

Police said two dogs, who have been identified as pitbull mixes, attacked five people including two police officers in the 3100 block of Elmendorf Dr, Oakton.

FCPD said the dogs are in Animal Protection Police and the dog owner has been located.

The victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.