FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (DC News Now) — It’s been nearly a month since a Fairfax County teenager was killed in a horrific, fiery crash when her car was struck by another car going nearly double the speed limit.

On Tuesday night, state and county leaders took the time to update drivers on the case and how they’re working to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

The crash, which happened on Burke Centre Parkway last month, left 17-year-old Rebekah Zarco dead, and three other juveniles injured. Police said the three other passengers “are on a long road to recovery” and have been “in and out of the hospital receiving treatments.”

Fairfax County Supervisor James Walkinshaw organized the meeting, which was attended by representatives from the county’s school board, a state senator, county police leaders and Virginia Department of Transportation employees.

“I hope that this tragic incident, if anything good comes out of it, [can] be a reminder to all of us to be a little more careful,” Walkinshaw said.

People who called into the meeting shared a variety of ideas, including increasing police presence, banning left turns out of the shopping center, installing a median or adding speed cameras.

A main concern, however, was how to address speeding.

“I see cars speeding by at 80 miles an hour,” Resident Colleen Collister, said. “It’s very concerning as a parent.”

Susan Lydick said she missed the crash by about two minutes. During the meeting, she described what she saw that night.

“I saw three cars going at 90 miles an hour. So they were obviously racing,” she said.

Police have said the driver, 42-year-old Jose Zelaya, who has since been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, was going nearly 80 in the 40-mile-per-hour zone.

Sen. David Marsden attended the meeting and said the crash will inspire legislation to address racing.

“If that was the case here in Burke Centre … This is the kind of thing that may help,” he said.

VDOT said it could do a traffic study and speed study, both of which could begin as soon as September. Then in October, it will offer any additional recommendations.