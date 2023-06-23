FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police officers and members of the community teamed up to rescue a driver from an overturned car as flames and smoke poured out of it.

The Fairfax County Police Department shared the footage of the rescue on Twitter.

In the video, you can see an officer with a fire extinguisher circling the car, using the extinguisher to put out flames. Another person at the scene also used an extinguisher. Two officers grab the driver by the arms and pull him from the car to safety.

The tweet from the police department said, in part: “Great work by all.”