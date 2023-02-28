Fairfax County, Va (DC News Now) — You can call it another sign of the “digital age” we live in. The Dulles Toll Road, a 14-mile-long highway that connects the Capital Beltway to Dulles International Airport and surrounding neighborhoods is about to go cashless.

Starting Wednesday, March 1, the toll road will ring in a new era by going completely electronic. That means no more rummaging through your car’s cupholders or in between the seats to find enough change to pay the $4 fee to enter the roadway, and then the additional $2 to get off at an exit.

The move to all-electronic tolling comes with a cost for some drivers, though. The easiest and cheapest way to pay is by using E-ZPass. If motorists don’t have an E-Zpass when they ride through the toll lanes, their vehicle’s license plate info will be recorded and an invoice will be sent to their registered address. DTR officials call it “pay-by-plate”. But it was more expensive.

The cost to ride on the Dulles Toll Road depends on whether or not a driver has an E-ZPass. The “Pay-by-Plate” option is more expensive. (Courtesy: MWAA)

The extra $1.60 charge for “pay-by-plate” tolls is an administrative fee to cover the costs of preparing and processing the invoices that are mailed to the drivers’ addresses, according to officials. Here’s a list of the ways you’ll be able to pay your toll.

Currently, the DTR has more than 200,000 transactions per weekday, shaping up to roughly one million each week. But the number of cash transactions has steadily declined over the years.

“Of all toll payments made at the plaza in 2022, roughly only two percent, or 726,367 Dulles Toll Road transactions, were cash payments,” officials said in a news release.

Although motorists have to pay to drive on the DTR, if their final destination is Dulles International Airport, there is a separate “airport access road” which is free to use.