FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to 12 fires on the Fourth of July, including two house fires, one apartment fire and nine outdoor fires.

Around midnight, crews responded to the 12300 block of Firestone Court where a family of four is reportedly displaced from the home, and one person was treated for minor injuries.

The flames raged far above the two-story home and melted the the siding off of an adjacent home.

Neighbors say they heard a loud explosion sound prior to seeing crews arrive in their neighborhood.

Neighbor Teja Neelakantan said she’s familiar with the family, often seeing them while walking her dog. She said she panicked when she saw the house on fire and calmed down when she saw the family’s young child had safely escaped.

“I saw him and he just came and gave me a hug and he was shaking,” she said. “He said ‘will everything be ok?’ I said, ‘you’re safe everything will be fine.'”

“I wish they could recover some memories out of this house and hopefully there are some remnants here they can take it out and rebuild,” Neelakantan added.

While the cause of the fires has not yet been determined, the fire department is reminding people to properly dispose of fireworks.

According to a Tweet from Fairfax Fire and Rescue, fireworks should be left in a bucket of water overnight before being thrown away.