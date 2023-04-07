FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Many police agencies around the DMV are dealing with staffing shortages, an issue that has forced local governments to spend money to help attract future officers to their jurisdiction’s force.

However, experts believe that whether money is enough to solve the issues related to hiring — and keeping — the best officers on the job is still up for debate.

That’s why the Fairfax County Police Department is participating in a new study to evaluate what attracts officers to the industry, how to keep them in their jobs, and how best to support them as means of ensuring they maintain peak performance.

During a press conference announcing the study, Fairfax County’s Chief Kevin Davis raised a photo of his academy class.

“As I look at my academy class, I look at people who went on to become police chiefs, plural… But then I also look at people who ended up being fired, or ended up going to jail after being charged with crimes and ended up committing suicide,” he said.

The three-year study will be done in conjunction with George Mason University’s Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy and the National Policing Institute.

“The study seeks to understand various stages of officer careers, from their initial motivations and experiences in applying to the police agency, to “turning points” in their careers, which may influence their attitudes, actions, and decision to stay in the profession. This study will also seek to understand what changes police agencies can make to ensure officers can be the most successful in serving their communities throughout their careers,” the county wrote in a press release.

“These are questions that have existed for decades about why people join the police department: why they leave,” said Dr. Cynthia Lum, the director of George Mason University’s Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy. “Do we have the best officers in the police departments that serve our community? I feel like we’re just still guessing.”

Police leadership in Fairfax County have said the number one thing they hear from recruits is compensation, and that knowledge has led governments across the DMV to try and address vacancies though hiring bonuses.

Within the last year, departments in D.C., Fairfax County, Prince William County, Prince George’s County, and Montgomery County have all increased hiring bonuses for officers.

The study hopes to get beyond how to hire and emphasize who to hire.

“How do we make sure that they’re having the best professional experience that they can have, so that when they are out on the street and working with people, they go out with a good attitude,” Lum said.