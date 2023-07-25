BURKE, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are launching a week-long, high-visibility campaign on Burke Center Parkway, with the intent of issuing citations and warning drivers about the dangers of speeding.

It comes days after a crash killed Rebekah Zarco, 17, and sent three others teens to the hospital who were passengers in the car.

Kyle McGraw, who is part of FCPD’s unit cracking down on speeding and otherwise distracted drivers, said it’s a serious issue.

“It really speaks close to the heart, especially when you have a 17-year-old female that passed away,” McGraw said.

On Tuesday, McGraw and other officers tracked cars driving past the intersection of Burke Center Parkway and Burnside Landing Drive with a radar gun and whistled them over toward the curb if they were going well over the 40-mile-per-hour posted limit.

“You just gotta make sure you slow it down,” McGraw said to one driver he pulled over. “You’re going 65 miles an hour instead of 40, okay?”

The intersection is about a half-mile away from where a memorial of flowers, candles and stuffed animals lay as a show of love and condolences for Zarco.

On a fundraising platform, the Zarco family described “Bekah” as having a “beautiful soul and kind nature.” They said she recently graduated from Robinson Secondary School and had plans to attend George Mason University’s Volgenau School of Engineering.

A few drivers who frequent Burke Center Parkway said they supported the police’s initiative.

“I definitely think it’s a wonderful idea,” Mina Sultan said.

Luis Montero, who works nearby, said he hopes it’s only the start of some changes to the road.

“I know people hate stop signs and stop lights,” he said, “But if it’s going to save some lives, then I think it’ll help everybody.”