FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County are moving forward with a new strategy to help reunite stolen vehicles with their owners, but the plan comes with some controversy and concern.

For eight weeks toward the end of 2022, the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) placed automated license plate readers strategically on several roads in the county. They said it went well and for the next several months, the 25 cameras will continue to be used.

“We want to use technology to help fight crime,” said Sgt. Hudson Bull with the Fairfax County Police Department.

That’s the goal set by the department, which oversees Virginia’s largest county. Bull said during the initial eight weeks of the pilot program, the cameras helped retrieve six stolen cars and find two missing people.

“We saw some great successes throughout the eight weeks,” he said.

FCPD is now hoping to gather roughly a year’s worth of data to see if the cameras are beneficial to police and help ensure safety.

But not everyone is for these cameras.

“The ACLU opposes the rollout of all mass surveillance technology,” said Matt Callahan, a senior staff attorney with the Virginia ACLU. “I think they make people less free overall.

Callahan shared his concerns about the program in an interview with DC News Now.

As part of its program, Fairfax County is using cameras from the company Flock Safety, but the county owns the data and it’s automatically deleted after 30 days unless it’s actively being used as evidence in court.

Callahan said he believes 30 days is too long.

“The risk of having a very long set of data — even 30 days — is that it creates a picture of somebody’s life,” he said.

Some Fairfax County residents, including Moe Ahamd, told DC News Now they just want to see proof that this program works before it expands or continues beyond the pilot program.

“If it goes well, it could probably stop a lot of crime going on,” he said. “I mean, it is kind of invading your privacy. People don’t like that [it can] pinpoint you, where you’re going, where you’re coming if you’re a law-abiding citizen.”

Police said the cameras will only read license plates and vehicle characteristics — not the people inside.

“What we’re going to do is spend one year’s time looking at the data and determining at that time if these cameras are a benefit to public safety in Fairfax County,” Bull said.

There is no long-term plan or commitment for the program yet.