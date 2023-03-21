FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — In an 8-2 vote, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted to increase the salary for supervisors and the board’s chair. This move faced criticism from community members and some county employees.

The increases will go into effect in January 2024 after the election. Although they are for the next board, several current board members have announced they are running for re-election.

During a public hearing on Tuesday evening, dozens of community members and county employees spoke, many of whom opposed the measure. Originally, it would have raised supervisors’ salaries by as much as 36.8% and the board chair’s salary by as much as 45%.

However, moments before the vote, Supervisor John Foust amended the proposal and reduced the amount of the increase.

The measure that passed raised supervisors’ salaries from about $95,000 to $123,282. The board chair’s salary will increase from about $100,000 to $138,283.

Foust indicated the amount of the raise makes up for the yearly market rate adjustments other county employees have received in the eight years since the supervisors’ salary was raised.

One of the reasons he proposed the measure was the hope that the increase would encourage more people to seek elected office.

“It is in the best interest of all county residents that we attract great candidates from all backgrounds and stages of life to serve on the board,” Foust said.

Not everyone agreed with that argument, however.

“If you don’t like the pay, you should not run again,” said Jeff Flading. “That, more than a pay raise, would open the board for fresh new faces.”

Supervisor Pat Herrity was one of two supervisors to vote against the measure.

“I think prioritizing a board salary increase without addressing any of these [issues] as we heard from our residents tonight is outrageous,” he said.

Many of the residents who spoke said they believed it was unfair for supervisors to receive larger raises than county employees.

“You mentioned how individuals have to move away from their district because they can no longer afford to live here,” said Steve Monahan, the president of the Fairfax County chapter of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association. “Our officers feel that way too.”

Members of SEIU Virginia 512, a union representing county employees, were also in attendance.

“There are people in the county who live outside the county such as myself,” said Tammie Wondong-Ware, the chapter’s president and a county worker. “We desire to live here but at the same time the expense of housing, taxes, it’s what sent people in other directions.”