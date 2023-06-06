FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — A Northern Virginia community is trying to figure out how to solve the youth drug epidemic after too many teens have overdosed; some have passed away. Some of those instances even happened inside schools.

In Fairfax County, the school district is considering a potential change that is designed to put teens on the path to a healthy and successful life.

The school board directed Superintendent Michelle Reid to review the district’s illicit drug use policies. That includes looking into access to fentanyl test strips, Naloxone training for students and staff, and whether FCPS should open its own Recovery High School.

Chesterfield County Public Schools opened the first Recovery High School in Virginia in August 2022 and just celebrated its first graduating class in May.

Justin Savoy, the coordinator of the program, told DC News Now in an interview that it’s already leading to results.

“[The students] are separated from those triggers and influences [at their previous school] and are actually focusing on sobriety,” Savoy said.

The school in Chesterfield serves students across the Richmond Metro area. Savoy said a typical day is a mix of meals and traditional education, with therapy and other treatment options.

“Throughout the day, they have individual check-ins with their clinician as well,” he said.

Karl Frisch, the Fairfax County School Board member who led the effort, said at a May school board meeting, “Anyone in recovery will tell you that the right support can make all the difference.”

“We can’t leave anybody behind and that includes students who are in recovery,” Frisch told DC News Now.

The potential effort has support from Ginny Atwood Lovitt, a Fairfax County native, FCPS alum, and co-founder of the Chris Atwood Foundation. Chris Atwood was Atwood Lovitt’s brother who died of an accidental overdose when he was just 21.

“I think that if there had been a recovery high school for him back then, he could still be alive today,” she told DC News Now.

Atwood Lovitt is hopeful Reid will bring this proposal to the table, and board members will give it the final ‘OK.’ She said this would be a solution to a problem when right now, not enough solutions are out there.

“There was such a lack of services for anyone with substance use disorder, but especially for youth,” she said. “It’s not even a lack. It’s a void right now.”