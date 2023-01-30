FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (DC News Now) — Local and state politicians, representatives from transportation departments, law enforcement, and concerned neighbors in Fairfax County all discussed Lee Chapel Road on a Zoom Town Hall on Monday night, weeks after two teenage girls died and a third was sent to the hospital in a car crash.

They said the tragic crash was not the first problem with the road and many people are hoping that’s the last time something that terrible will happen because of proposed improvements.

“I lost a piece of my life,” said Bahman Haftsavar, the father of Ariana Haftsavar, the 16-year-old who died in the crash. “The biggest piece of my life.”

The emotional plea from Haftsavar was part of the push for change on the Fairfax County road that state data show has been the site of 124 crashes between 2017-2022. That does not include two separate fatal crashes of teens — one in 2015, and the other earlier this month.

“The hills and the curves and the narrowness adds a different component,” said Del. Kathy Tran, who represents parts of Fairfax County including South Run and West Springfield.

Tran hosted the town hall to discuss the problem one neighbor told DC News Now has been going on for a long time.

“I think it’s a fixable issue that has been not addressed for many, many years,” said Mark Sakran, who grew up in the neighborhood and still lives minutes away from the road. “For decades now.”

Sakran said he was on a school bus in elementary school when it crashed on the road, and he’s worried without changes, any number of awful things could happen.

“This road, it’s about prevention,” he said. “It’s about prevention of another child, another family member, or a loved one losing their life.”

He’s hoping the county and state put their money toward that goal. They’ve already started with small improvements, including white “speed bars” painted on the road.

Other goals include increased signage (in the short term), flattening the hills (in the medium term), and widening the road (in the long term). Additionally, the idea of removing some trees was discussed, as was a speed limit sign that would illuminate “slow down” if it detects a driver is driving more than 40 miles per hour.

“[We have to make] sure that we’re doing everything possible to talk to students about speed, to talk to them about wearing seatbelts,” said Laura Jane Cohen, a school board member representing the Springfield District and a candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates.

She was one of many encouraging young drivers to be cautious. Police said in the recent deadly crash, the car was going over 100 miles per hour.