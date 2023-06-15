FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Animal Shelter (FCAS) is offering free or reduced-fee adoptions with an “urgent plea” to help clear out kennels ahead of HVAC maintenance.

The shelter said that this is part of their “The Heat is On!” adoption event, which will last from June 22 to June 25. During this time, dog adoptions will have their fees waived, and adoption fees for any other animal will be 50% off.

The event will be prefaced by a “Cops and Kittens” visit. 12 kittens that are available for adoption will visit the Fairfax County Police Department on Wednesday, June 21.

In a statement, the shelter said that it is mostly full of dogs — it currently has almost 100. FCAS said that they have to do HVAC maintenance and want to get animals out of the shelter and into homes before that.

“We are running out of space, especially for dogs, and we need the community’s assistance in finding loving homes for these wonderful pets,” FCAS Director Reasa Currier said in a release.

It said this experience of having too many dogs isn’t exclusive to Fairfax County — data from Shelter Animals Count show that adoption rates are lower than the number of dogs that are new to shelters.

FCAS has more information about available pets and the adoption process on its website.