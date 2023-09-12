FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department launched a new unit for investigating active violence incidents, bomb threats, and coordination of Emergency Substantial Risk Orders.

The Threat Assessment and Management Unit (TAM) said it will use a proactive, collaborative, multi-disciplinary, and systematic approach to meet the many challenges of vetting, analyzing, tracking, and preventing potential acts of targeted violence while also providing intervention assistance for people at risk of committing an act of violence.

The TAM Unit consists of law enforcement, mental health, and community service personnel from Fairfax County and the Northern Virginia region who have training in law enforcement, and intelligence analysis.

Their main goal is to identify, evaluate, and mitigate potential threats to the community, so they can quickly and appropriately address worrying behaviors help individuals receive services and hopefully prevent them from committing an act of violence.