BURKE, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County officials are hoping a program that involves both county police and state troopers can help ease the problem of speeding.

Fairfax County Police Department’s “Road Shark” program targets specific areas where dangerous driving has occurred. It places officers in those areas to crack down on offenders. In the first two waves of the program this year, nearly 9,000 citations were given.

The program was in place on Tuesday, but it’s not known where officers are stationed. On Burke Centre Parkway, police said preliminary investigations show a driver was speeding when the car hit another car with four teenagers inside; three suffered serious injuries, and the driver that was hit, died. Police believe the driver who hit them was speeding, which caused the accident.

Data from the Virginia Traffic Records Electronic Data System show that in a five-year period from June 2019 June 2023, there were 105 fatalities from speed-related crashes in Fairfax County. In each year, from 2019 to 2022, fatalities from speed-related crashes have increased.

In addition, 2022 was the first year since the pandemic in which more than 3,000 speed-related crashes were recorded in the county.

Teenage driver, Kaitlyn Roux who works in the shopping center near where Tuesday’s crash happened, said there needs to be more police presence.

“Increasing some signage or something like that along the side of the shopping center here, even that could be more helpful,” Rouz said.