FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) arrested a basketball coach who is accused of embezzlement.

Police in Fair Oaks said the arrest was the result of a three-month investigation into the Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) coach.

The investigation began in July 2023 after FCPS human resources alerted detectives to the potential misappropriation of funds.

FCPS said it obtained a warrant for Drew Smerdzinski, 33, of Herndon on Oct. 4 and that he turned himself in on October 5.

Smerdzinski was released on an unsecured bond, he was also suspended from his position following the arrest.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact detectives at 703-246-7800 or us the ‘P3 Tips’ app on IOS and Android. anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.