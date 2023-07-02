Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street. Themes crime, emergency and help.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –Police said they have arrested Fairfax County Department of Services employee Ernest Melo, 35, of Centreville on charges related to a June 28 rape.

Officials said that on Wednesday night, the victim met Melo at a restaurant outside of Fairfax County. The two then went back to the victim’s house in the area of Mount Vernon.

At the home, Melo raped and sexually assaulted the victim. The victim reported the rape to police on Saturday and police obtained a warrant for rape and two counts of sodomy.

Melo was taken into custody Sunday morning. He is being held on no bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police learned Melo is employed by the Fairfax County Department of Family Services as a Human Services Assistant. They said the two did not know each other prior to this meeting.