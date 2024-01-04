FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters in Fairfax County said they responded to a fire in a trainyard after an engine car caught fire.

Officials said in a post on the X platform that crews were in the 6000 block of Industrial Rd. in Springfield at around 10:20 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, crews said they saw fire showing from a single engine car that wasn’t occupied.

The post went on to say crews were working to extinguish the fire. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.