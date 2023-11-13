FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said it was looking for suspects who may be involved in a string of robberies that took place at several gas stations in Lincolnia Sunday evening.

Police said that at about 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the Exxon Gas station at 6550 Edsall Rd. for a call about two men who stole cigarettes.

At about 9:30 p.m., police went to Speedway Gas station at 7100 Little River Tpk., where they said the same two men stole cigarettes and money from the cash register.

Officers then headed to the Shell gas station at 7413 Little River Tpk. around 9:40 p.m. FCPD said that the same suspect assaulted the clerk, leaving them with minor injuries, and stole cigarettes and other items.

At about 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3 United gas station at 4316 Ravensworth Rd., where police said the two suspects failed to take money from the register. The two men then took food items from the store.

Police are asking anyone with information to call this number: 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by heading online.