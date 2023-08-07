FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax Library Foundation said it will hold its second Children’s Summer Reading Festival in Chantilly on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The event, which takes place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Chantilly Regional Library, will feature games, crafts, a bounce house, a mini zoo, snacks, face painting, a live DJ, food trucks, and a photo booth.

The festival was designed to encourage young readers to sustain their enthusiasm for reading throughout the summer months.

The first festival was held on June 10 at Lorton Library and was attended by more than 1,200 people. The Fairfax Library Foundation said more than 240 children signed up for the public library’s annual summer reading program during the first festival.

Anyone interested in attending the event in Chantilly should register online at Eventbrite.