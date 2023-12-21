FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) bid goodbye to a K9 officer heading into retirement and welcomed the new electronics detection K9 to the family on Thursday.

In a news release, FCPD said that K9 Browser, the pioneer to the department’s Electronic Detection Program, was entering retirement.

Browser and his handler Detective Ray McCoy have trained for over 1,200 hours to locate electronics and helping detectives find anything from a large computer to a small micro-SD card.

Browser had helped execute 151 search warrants and helped with 24 successful investigations where he helped locate devices “crucial to investigations.”

“Detective McCoy and Browser’s dedication and proficiency have been fundamental to their team’s success. His ability to adapt and excel has significantly elevated FCPD’s operational efficiency overall,” the release said.

The new electronics detection K9, Delaware, will be joining FCPD to build on Browser’s legacy.

(Image courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department.)

“Delaware brings a fresh perspective and energy to FCPD. We are confident that she will seamlessly integrate into the team and continue to contribute to the safety and well-being of our community,” FCPD said in the release.