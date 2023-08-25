FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County leaders launched the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services’ first electric trash truck on Aug. 25. It will pick up residential and yard waste on partial routes starting Monday.

“These electric trucks aren’t just great for the environment, but also great for our residents. They will save residents money with lower maintenance costs and no fuel costs, and are also much quieter vehicles,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay in a statement.

The launch is part of the county’s effort to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. Fairfax County’s aim is for government operations to be carbon-neutral by 2040.