FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Public Library surpassed 3.3 million digital loans this year, an achievement that the county described as a “major milestone.”

Digital loans include checking out eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines on the library’s online digital catalog provider.

The library system also released the top five for different categories.

The top five loaned adult eBooks and eAudiobooks were:

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (eAudio)

101 Essays that Will Change the Way You Think by Brianna Wiest (eAudio)

Verity by Colleen Hoover (eBook)

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (eAudio)

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (eBook)

The top five loaned children and young adult eBooks and eAudiobooks were:

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (eAudio)

A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (eAudio)

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han (eBook)

A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sara J. Maas (eAudio)

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins (eAudio)

The top five loaned eMagazines were:

The New Yorker

Us Weekly

New Scientist

Cook’s Illustrated

The Week Magazine

