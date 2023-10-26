LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) arrested a man for threatening to stab a person, animal cruelty and leading police on a 12.5-mile car chase.

FCPD said the incident happened around 4:03 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the 9600 block of Eaton Woods Pl.

The victim said he was walking his dog when the suspect, Daniel John Sol, 30, of Lorton, approached him. Without being provoked, the victim said Sol picked up his dog and “shook his dog.” Sol then ran away but later came back with a knife and threatened to stab the victim.

Witnesses told police during the investigation that “someone” was driving recklessly and hitting other vehicles on the roadway. Police found Sol trying to get away in a car, prompting the 12.5-mile chase.

Sol then crashed into a tree and was taken into custody.

Police said that no injuries were reported but several cars had minor damage.

Police took Sol to the Adult Detention Center where he was being held with no bond.

He was charged with cruelty to animals, attempted malicious wounding, three counts of assault on law enforcement/fire/medical services, four counts of felony hit and run, two counts of reckless driving, felony eluding and driving under the influence.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call (703) 922-0889.