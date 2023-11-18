FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Detectives from the McLean Police District said they arrested a man after finding illegal machine guns in his home.

In September of 2023, Detectives said they revived a CyberTip about a man in Vienna who was suspected of engaging in sexual communications with a juvenile from Kentucky.

On Nov. 16, 2023, Detectives and SWAT carried out a search warrant on Craig Strasbourger, 31, at his Vienna residence in the 2100 block of Robin Way Court.

During the search, detectives said they confiscated four illegal machine guns and various electronic devices.

Strasbourger was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a machine gun. Detectives said they were continuing to review electronic evidence recovered from the home. Additional charges may come as a result of their findings.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police at (703) 246-7800.