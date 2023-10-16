FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County School Board has unanimously supported a measure to move forth the renaming process at W.T. Woodson High School.

The Fairfax school, which has been the home for students for more than six decades, is named after William Tucker Woodson. He was the county’s superintendent from 1929 to 1962.

A 1959 memo from W.T. Woodson showed his thoughts on school desegregation. Although he presided during a time of massive resistance, current School Board Member Megan McLaughlin said a lot of his personal views were unclear because he often acted at the request of the school board.

But in that memo, Woodson wrote, “The order to desegregate schools is highly improper and infringes on human rights.”

McLaughlin has been the school board member pushing for the renaming, though there have been calls from community members for years. This would be the third Fairfax County high school to be renamed since 2020.

“This is the right time,” McLaughlin, who is retiring at the end of her term, told DC News Now. She said the focus in 2020 and 2021 was getting students back in the building and addressing learning loss.

W.T. Woodson’s name on the building “is not reflective of our county and of our schools and our community values,” she said.

Todd Cranford, who has a son in the 11th grade at Woodson High School, supports the name change.

“Mr. Woodson did a lot of significant things to improve and uplift the Fairfax County Public School system,” he said. “But it was also equally clear that not all students benefitted from his efforts.”

There is a group of people — including many alumni from the 1960s and 1970s — who don’t support changing the name. Some expressed concern about ‘erasing history’ while others said they don’t want the name to change on the building in which they built a community that has lasted years.

McLaughlin said she has spoken with some of them one-on-one.

“It’s never about erasing history,” she said. “We need to know our history. And it is through knowing our history that this conversation has come about for the name change.”

A leading candidate to replace W.T. Woodson is Carter G. Woodson, a historian who was born in Virginia and known by many as ‘the father of Black history.’

“We can still celebrate the Woodson community for what it’s been known and recognized for,” McLaughlin said, “but it’s the opportunity to bring forward a namesake that all can celebrate and feel proud of.”

She also emphasized as far as costs, her priority is to “do the right thing” at the same time as “being fiscally responsible with our tax dollars.” She did note a change to Carter G. Woodson would come with “notable cost savings” because things like the turf field and some sports jerseys only say ‘Woodson.’

However, Cranford said while he likes Carter G. Woodson and thinks a school should be named after him, he doesn’t believe this school is the right one.

“They’re not going to call it C.G. Woodson, it will still be Woodson,” he said. “And it will, I think, just make it too easy to conflate the two names.”

Fairfax County Public Schools is holding a community meeting on Oct. 23, a public hearing on Oct. 24, and then a potential final vote on Nov. 9.