FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — What used to be a problem for few is now becoming a problem for far too many — youth opioid overdoses have skyrocketed in recent years, and Fairfax County is no exception.

Now, the county and its school district are working to get ahead of the problem before another tragedy changes a family’s life.

At Woodson High School on Monday night, health officials, educators, and police addressed the issue at a town hall.

The goal of the meeting, as Superintendent Michelle Reid said, was to “get real” about the issue.

Additionally, families were trained in how to use Narcan, and then dozens lined up outside the town hall to receive their own doses.

“It’s very easy to use, it has instructions on the front,” said Julia Balunis, a nurse and mother of a Woodson High student, and another alum.

Conversations and treatment are both parts of a solution, leaders said. But Narcan could be a lifesaver, and it was in popular demand.

“I think it’s all our responsibility as a community to inform ourselves and be prepared any way we can,” Jane Ready, another FCPS parent, said.

The timing of the outreach is crucial. Back in 2019, there was not a single person under 17 in the Fairfax Health District who experienced a non-fatal opioid overdose. But that number has climbed to 10 in 2020, 12 in 2021, 27 in 2022, and already 11 in the first three months of 2023.

“I have two children and this epidemic is just exploding,” Balunis said as to why she attended the town hall.

Others have seen the problems the epidemic causes up close. A student at the town hall described the emotions when an ambulance pulls up to a school, and the student body anticipates one of their peers may have overdosed. Another principal shared his experience of finding one of his students unconscious in a bathroom.

Reedy said one of her friends’ sons died by suicide after facing problems with drugs and she doesn’t want anyone to feel a loss like that again.

“It might not be my kid, it might not be my neighbor’s kid, it might be a kid I’ve never met at a soccer field,” she said. “I don’t know. But the more people that we have involved and aware, the better off for the whole community.”

If you or someone you know needs help, resources or someone to talk to, you can find it at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or by calling 1-800-273-8255. People are available to talk to 24/7.