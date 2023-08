FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said that an overturned tractor trailer forced the closure of Fairfax County Parkway for a time Monday morning.

FCPD said the wreck happened near Rolling Road, affecting three lanes, directly. The department first posted about the incident at 10:32 a.m. when it said the road would be closed for an extended period of time.

At 11:50 a.m., FCPD said that all lanes had reopened.

There was no report of injuries.