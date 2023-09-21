FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police have arrested three people for allegedly stealing $15,000 worth of merchandise from various stores at Tysons Corner Center.

Jordan Pastrana-Roncancio, Dayana Valentina Pastana-Roncancio and Hansbleidy Katerin Sanabria-Suarez, all of New York, are facing multiple charges including grand larceny. They’re accused of stealing jeans, polos, perfume and more from stores including Express, American Eagle and Guess.

The Fairfax County Police Department said it has had multiple incidents like this over the last week.

“We’ve had three events in the last week, major organized retail crime events,” said Lt. William Arnest.

Last week, three people — also from New York — were arrested for using stolen credit cards and ID’s to make large purchases at stores in the Tysons area.

Monday, police arrested a different crew from New York for shoplifting $8,000 worth of merchandise from area stores.

And Tuesday, the crew stealing $15,000 worth of merchandise were arrested.

“It isn’t part of any trend, and they’re not working in concert, it’s just that’s how it happened this week,” Arnest said.

According to Arnest it is common to have out of state criminals coming to the area to commit crimes.

“NY, it was just happenstance this week,” he said. “But we will often have crews, theft crews, coming up and down 95, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington, it’s just 95 is such a major corridor that’s used.”

The lieutenant said these groups are considered organized crime rings because the suspects are coordinating together to commit the crimes.

“It’s two or more people that commit the crime and it is teamwork. They’ll use teamwork to effectively steal things, whether they’re working as lookouts for each other, or one is the driver of the car,” Arnest said.

Police are still investigating the thefts and anyone with information is encouraged to call police.