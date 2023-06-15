FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — During the month of June, Fairfax County Police are putting more effort into cracking down on retail theft as part of their summer initiatives.

For this year’s summer initiatives, Fairfax County Police Department are looking at what issues the communities are facing the most. They say the three-month summer initiatives are going to be more focused on preventing crime, specifically retail theft.

The summer initiative is a data driven program, police said.

Officials say they’ve seen a pretty steep increase in shoplifting, and some shoplifting incidents ultimately turn into robberies and assaults.

“What we found when we looked at our data is 20% of all crime in Fairfax County is happening at 20 addresses in the county and the great majority of that is retail theft related activities,” Bob Blakley, deputy chief of police for operations for the Fairfax County Police Department, said.

In Tyson’s Corner Mall, where they have a year round anti-theft operation, there were over 2000 theft reports in 2022, according to Blakley. He said there were about $2.2 million in losses reported to police.

“The most important thing with all of this is, is our No. 1 goal is to keep our community safe,” Blakley said.

Officials said the retail theft trend isn’t shrinking so far this year, and this month’s summer initiative on retail theft has a three-pronged approach.

The first approach will include increased patrols and police cars parked outside businesses to help prevent retail theft.

The second approach will have the police department engaging with businesses in the county.

“For instance, doing an environmental survey and pointing out the way that their exit can be structured to maybe reduce the smash and grab type activity, or perhaps not having electronics close to the door,” Blakley said.

The third approach is proactive enforcement which involves undercover officers going to businesses with no cameras, to gather and investigative leads or to catch criminals, according to Blakley.

“We have seen an uptick in robberies and the majority of those, if not most of them, are related to shoplifting that turn into robberies,” Blakey said. “That’s where people are being assaulted and victimized.”

Police said during this month’s initiatives, businesses should report crimes to help combat retail theft.

“We will investigate offenses after the fact and try our very best to to stop people from committing these offenses,” Blakey said. “We want the community to be safe. We want the stores to keep their employees safe.”

The summer initiative program will be from June to August and each month has a different crime focus.

In July, their focus will be impaired driving. Fairfax police said they’ve seen over a 30% increase in DUI arrests this year.

Police are still looking at data to determine what crime will be the focus for the month of August.