FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said Wednesday that a campaign it launched in March to improve traffic safety and tackle aggressive driving ended with the issuance of more than 25,000 citations.

When FCPD launched its Road Shark program, it said in a statement that the effort was “a high-visibility and coordinated enforcement and education effort to deter aggressive driving, reduce crashes, and change driving behavior.”

As it announced that the program was wrapping up, FCPD said that the campaign “has proven to have a positive impact throughout the county, which has resulted in hundreds of Driving While Intoxicated arrests.”

FCPD said that more than 1,300 citations and warnings were issued for reckless driving. The program was divided into four waves, and a graph showed that more citations and warnings were issued during each wave.

Number of citations issued each wave. Image courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department.

“Road Shark may be over, but our officers will continue to be out in full force, enforcing traffic laws, educating our community, and ensuring the safety of our roadways as part of their commitment to the residents of Fairfax County,” FCPD said.

FCPD credited the Road Shark program for helping to bring down the number of crashes and DWI arrests across the county. As of August 9, there was a 55% decrease in fatal crashes.