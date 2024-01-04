FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County said they deployed K9 units, SWAT and helicopters to find a man who they said stole a car.

Officers said in a post on the X platform at 1:00 p.m. that officers were looking for a suspect after a car was stolen in the area of Little Run Circle and Wild Brook Ct. in Centerville.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle ran from the car and fled the area.

Officers began searching with the aid of a helicopter.

Police said in a follow-up post at 1:08 p.m. that the man was in custody after a response from patrol, K9, SWAT, ACE, and Helo units.