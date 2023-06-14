FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County police said they are investigating after they received a report that a man tried to kidnap a child near a school Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said that a 10-year-old child was walking on Morning View Lane near Island Creek Elementary School to go to a playground when the man grabbed the child by the arm.

The child was able to pull away and run back to the school. Police said they searched the area, but they were not able to find the man.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said there would be an increased presence in the neighborhood as it continued to investigate. The department asked people to review their home surveillance cameras to see if there was any footage that would be helpful to the investigation and share it via Neighbors by Ring.

The Prince William County Police Department received a report on June 7 that two masked people were involved in the attempted abduction of a 10-year-old boy in the 2800 block of Gloucester Dr. in the Woodbridge area.

The circumstances of the cases in Prince William County and Fairfax County were different enough that it did not appear they were related, according to a spokesman with the Fairfax County Police Department. He added that FCPD communicates with other departments to share information and determine any potential connections.