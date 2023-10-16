FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County said they were investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rose Hill.

Fairfax County Police said in a post on the X platform that officers were on the scene of a crash at Franconia Rd. and Norton Rd. The post was published at 9:37 a.m.

Police said they closed Franconia Rd. between Norton Rd. and Wilton Rd. while they investigated the incident. Fairfax County Police said in a post at 11:39 a.m. that the roadway had been reopened.

Minor injuries were reported. One of the vehicles was shown overturned in a photo attached to the post.