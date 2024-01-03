FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — As the new year begins, Fairfax County police are reminding everyone to stay safe, especially small business owners.

The Fairfax County Police Department released some tips for business owners on how to protect their premises.

Invest in surveillance cameras in visible areas inside and outside your shop to act as a deterrent.

Have well-lit lights around the shop, especially during non-business hours to discourage criminal activity.

Have alarm systems in place that alert law enforcement response in the case of a break-in. Put up signs communicating that an alarm system is in use.

Use strong locks on doors and consider shatter-proof glass.

Create a network with neighboring business owners and share information when needed.

Have a secure cash-handling protocol to minimize theft. Consider using drop safes or cash management systems, and train employees on safe cash handling as well.

Have and regularly review emergency procedures such as evacuation plans and where emergency exits are.

Do regular inventory audits to keep track of your merchandise. Have security measures in place to deter theft and monitor inventory flow.

Train employees to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

