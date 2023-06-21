FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department has begun to equip patrol officers with less-lethal shotguns.

Police said in a release on Wednesday that it had begun transitioning enforcement units to less-lethal options by equipping and training officers with less-lethal shotguns.

800 shotguns have reportedly been removed from circulation and replaced with 630 less-lethal shotguns.

A less-lethal weapon is typically defined (according to the ACLU) as a weapon that is primarily rated for incapacitating force, but which can be lethal under certain circumstances.

The less-lethal shotguns FCPD has deployed fire beanbags that flatten on impact. The weapons bear a bright orange stock and fore-grip, as well the words “less-lethal” written on the stock.

Police believe the color change will provide officers with an awareness that the shotguns are less-lethal.

Officers equipped with less-lethal shotguns have been trained on their appropriate usage to help eliminate major injuries as a result of their deployment.