FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will be reverting to its former policy for snow days for the 2023-2024 school year, FCPS announced Tuesday.

In the previous policy for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, FCPS’ policy was to hold virtual learning days.

This decision means there will now be no virtual learning days when school is closed due to the weather. With 11 snow days built into the calendar, the county aims to maximize in-person learning and ensure equitable access to instruction and student services for all students.

On snow days, students can still utilize educational resources, such as Tutor.com, and supplemental learning opportunities recommended by teachers, and tune in to educational programming available virtually and on the public access television channels below.

Elementary school instruction: Red Apple 21

Middle school instruction: Channel 25

High school instruction: Channel 99

Though FCPS is moving away from virtual learning on snow days, Superintendent Dr. Michelle C. Reid encourages the community to continue discovering and learning during the winter break and potential snow days. Community members can submit ideas for this WinterDiscovery@fcps.edu – the school district will collect and share ideas on the FCPS website for students and families.

In the FCPS announcement, Reid encouraged continued learning opportunities outside traditional classroom settings during snow days.

“Whether exploring the physics of sledding down a hill or experimenting with ratios to create the perfect mug of hot chocolate with whipped cream, students are encouraged to embrace the diverse learning spaces that abound during inclement weather,” the announcement read.