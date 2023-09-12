FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) updated its grading policy for the 2023-2024 school year, allowing teachers to give zeroes for assignments that aren’t turned in.

Students who make a “reasonable effort” to finish an assignment will get a minimum grade of 50%, according to a statement from FCPS.

Teachers may also use a rolling gradebook – as opposed to a traditional gradebook – in which student grades are cumulative. The district said this gives students more chances to show they understand the material, making progress from past quarters toward their final grade.

Teachers must use reassessment and grading replacement practices that allow students to learn from past quarters.

For teachers still using a traditional gradebook, the lowest quarter grade that can be issued is 50%.

Despite these changes, FCPS is maintaining its current late work policy in which teachers must accept major assignments up to two weeks late. The maximum deduction for that time period is 10%, balancing accountability and flexibility.

Next year, in the 2024-2025 school year, all grades will be on a 100-point scale, with 50% being the minimum grade for submitted assignments.

“All high school credit-bearing classes will use the new scale next school year,” FCPS stated.