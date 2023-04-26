Close up beautiful abstract multi colored fingerprint on background texture for design. Macro photography view.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Public Schools said it is expanding background checks for all employees.

FCPS cited its continuing effort to provide safe schools and workplaces for all students and staff as the reason for the change.

Background checks will be increased for all employees including temporary employees, hourly staff, and substitutes.

Starting this month, employees will be reviewed through the National Sex Offender Registry.

Employees will be subject to periodic background checks of their criminal record, sex offender status, and other acts that impact a person’s ability to work.

Starting this summer, employees will have their fingerprints submitted to the Virginia State Police and FBI for review.