FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police charged a Fairfax County middle school employee with misdemeanor assault.

On June 9, administrators at Walt Whitman Middle School contacted police after a student reported the assault.

The incident occurred when the student started arguing with Mohammad Abid, 58, and turned his computer off. Abid, an instructional assistant at the school, then confronted the student, who flicked Abid’s glasses. Abid hit the student in the chin with his fist, and then the student slapped Abid in the face.

Another instructional assistant had to intervene to stop the fight.

Abid was served with a releasable warrant for simple assault. He has worked in the Fairfax County Public Schools system since 2015.

Anyone with information about this incident should call (703) 246-7800 or submit an anonymous tip by phone at (866) 411-8477.