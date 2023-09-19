A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) announced Tuesday that it settled a class-action lawsuit against electronic cigarette-maker Juul Labs, Inc.

FCPS said that it agreed to a settlement with Altria Group, Inc. — one of the defendants in the lawsuit and a partial owner of Juul — on Aug. 31. FCPS had already settled with the other defendants before.

In a statement, FCPS said that this money will go towards “supporting student wellness programs across the division.” The school board will make a spending plan on how the money will be allocated available to the community later.

“We are pleased that there has been an acknowledgment of the potential for harm that these products can cause our students. The settlement will be carefully allocated to support our students’ health and wellbeing,” School Board Chair Elaine Tholen said in the statement.

FCPS said that it joined the class-action lawsuit in the summer of 2022.

“The lawsuit accused Juul of deliberately targeting teenagers through its advertising and promotional campaigns,” the statement from FCPS said.

Attorneys general in California, D.C. and five other states had filed the initial lawsuit. 1,600 school districts nationwide joined the lawsuit, which was partially settled in April.

Other D.C.-area school districts joined the suit as well — including Loudoun County Public Schools, Prince William County Public Schools, Prince George’s County Public Schools and Anne Arundel Public Schools.