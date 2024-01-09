FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), along with another Virginia school system, was selected to receive over $16 million to purchase electric school buses.

Through the Clean School Bus Program’s Grants Competition, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded FCPS $16,590,000 to purchase 42 electric school buses and Newport News Public Schools with $525,000 for 15 propane buses.

“Today we’re once again accelerating the transition to electric and low-emission school buses in America, helping to secure a healthier future where all our children can breathe cleaner air,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan, stated in a news release. “I’ve sat next to students on their very first clean school bus ride and their excitement reflects the power of good policy. ”

The awards were made possible by President Biden to help school systems buy clean school buses. It will improve air quality, boost the economy and more, according to the news release.

The EPA is still accepting applications for the 2023 Clean School Bus Rebate Program until Jan. 31.

For more information about the Clean School Bus Program, click here.