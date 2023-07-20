FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is searching for more employees.

FCPS announced that it will be holding a job fair on July 26. It said that target areas include teachers, counselors, instructional assistants, public health attendants and training assistants, substitute teachers and instructional assistants and teacher trainees.

The fair will take place on Wednesday, July 26 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Luther Jackson Middle School at 3020 Gallows Rd Falls Church, VA 22042.

You can register for the fair, apply to jobs and find out more information online.