FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) will not be implementing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policies regarding transgender and nonbinary students.

Superintendent Michelle Reid released a statement and said they have conducted a “detailed legal review” on the policies. Reid said the school system’s policies are consistent with federal and state anti-discrimination laws which are required by Youngkin’s new model policies.

“Let me be clear that FCPS remains committed to fostering a safe, supportive, welcoming, and inclusive school environment for all students and staff, including our transgender and gender expansive students and staff,” Reid stated.

FCPS will continue to allow students to be addressed by their chosen names and pronouns, use facilities and engage in activities based on their chosen gender identity and have “their privacy respected” despite their gender identity, transgender status, legal name or sex assigned at birth.

Reid stated that all students have the right to privacy in FCPS facilities and sponsored events.

“Any student who has a need or desire for increased privacy, regardless of the underlying reason, shall be provided with reasonable, non-stigmatizing accommodations,” she said in the statement.