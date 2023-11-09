FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — On Thursday night, the Fairfax County School Board voted to rename W.T. Woodson High School to Carter G. Woodson High School. The Fairfax school is the third high school that has received a name change since the pandemic.

W.T. Woodson was Fairfax County Public School’s superintendent for more than 30 years, beginning in 1929. However, according to the district, he wrote in a 1959 memo: “The order to desegregate schools is highly improper and infringes on human rights.”

Carter G. Woodson, who was born in Virginia, was a historian and largely regarded as the father of Black history.

School Board Member Megan McLaughlin spearheaded the change on the board.

“While we can recognize what former Superintendent Woodson did to build this school division over 30 years, the bottom line is his name on that building — his being the namesake knowing that he would not have welcomed [families of color] or their children into that school building — how can we keep his name on that building one more day?” she remarked ahead of the vote.

Thursday’s vote was unanimous.

The change initially received some pushback from some people, including W.T. Woodson alumni, who raised concerns about changing the name of the school that built their community.

Jason Davis, who graduated in 1976, said a change was difficult to think of initially, but he changed his mind over the course of the process.

“It was an emotional issue,” he said.

Davis told DC News Now it’s about balancing honoring a school that is ‘a part of him,’ without honoring a man who had views he can’t support.

“You’re honoring the facility, you’re honoring the alumni, your students, your teachers — past and present,” he said.

Vanessa Hall, a parent of two Woodson students and community advocate, supported the change.

“We shouldn’t have the name of a segregationist on our school any more than Joe McCarthy’s name should be on the school,” she said.