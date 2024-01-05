FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Don’t forget to include storm prep for your fur babies ahead of this week’s winter storm.

The Fairfax County Government Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery released some safety tips for paw parents.

Bring outdoor pets inside : Bring outdoor cats and dogs inside during periods of extreme cold and prepare a comfortable space for them. Make sure outdoor shelters are protected from wind and are well-insulated.

: Bring outdoor cats and dogs inside during periods of extreme cold and prepare a comfortable space for them. Make sure outdoor shelters are protected from wind and are well-insulated. Provide plenty of fresh water : Maintain fresh and unfrozen water outdoors for pets as dehydration may occur. Water consumption can increase with drier air from indoor heating.

: Maintain fresh and unfrozen water outdoors for pets as dehydration may occur. Water consumption can increase with drier air from indoor heating. Feed extra calories for warmth : Cold weather may cause pets to need more calories to generate body heat and maintain a healthy metabolism. Consider high calorie supplements such as animal fats or oils.

: Cold weather may cause pets to need more calories to generate body heat and maintain a healthy metabolism. Consider high calorie supplements such as animal fats or oils. Watch for signs of Frostbite and Hypothermia: If frostbite or hypothermia is suspected, wrap your pet in warm blankets and take them indoors or to a vet immediately. Do not warm the affected areas too quickly as it may cause more damage.

For more information, click here.