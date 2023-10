FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said that a larceny suspect was in custody Monday after a carjacking and crash.

In a post on the platform X at 5:45 p.m., FCPD said that the suspect had carjacked a victim in the 8100 block of Leesburg Pike.

FCPD said that the person was a larceny suspect who was trying to run away.

(Image courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

The suspect crashed the car into a nearby gas station. Police took them into custody.