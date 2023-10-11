FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Department of Emergency Management and Security (DEMS) announced that it was holding a special webinar about cooking fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week.

The webinar will address fire safety tips and cooking safety and will also have personnel from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Officials called it a “timely topic” as Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaches.

“Fire safety is of course something we should be concerned about and pay attention to year-round,” the Fairfax County Emergency Information website said.

The webinar was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. It will be streamed on the Fairfax County YouTube channel and the Ready Fairfax Facebook page.