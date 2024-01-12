FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said a home was engulfed in flames Friday morning.

In a post published to the X platform at 6 a.m., fire officials said crews were working in the 4800 block of Bradford Dr., which is in the Annandale area, to get the fire under control.

The home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

In an update published at 7 a.m., the department said that the fire was under control and that investigators were working to determine what caused it.