FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in Fairfax County on Wednesday.

Court documents said that 50-year-old Calvin Ray Brown of Fairfax and another individual sold counterfeit pills with fentanyl to a police source and undercover detective. These sales happened many times from March to April 2022.

Police obtained a search warrant for Brown’s home. Inside, they found “999 counterfeit pressed pills containing fentanyl, approximately 723 grams of methamphetamine, over 500 grams of cocaine, and 665 grams of N,N-dimethylpentylone, a federally unscheduled substance similar to MDMA.”

Police also found over $25,000 in cash, a loaded ghost gun and a bulletproof vest.

Brown admitted to police that he and the other individual had been distributing drugs since January of 2021. He said that during this time, they got around 1,000 fentanyl pills every two weeks as well as MDMA, one kilogram of methamphetamine and eight kilograms of crack cocaine.

Brown had previously had convictions for drug trafficking and a conviction for possessing a firearm.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 26. Brown will face at least 15 years in prison, but he could face a life sentence.